Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

