Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 243 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP opened at $459.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $460.39.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

