Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.86. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

