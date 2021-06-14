Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.4% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $272.80 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.22 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $320.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

