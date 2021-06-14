Pizza Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $3,882.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000695 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008847 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $730.80 or 0.01841052 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

