PKG Token (PKG) Market Cap Hits $234,324.22

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 33% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $234,324.22 and $6,276.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00061726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00167240 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00185988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.73 or 0.01052077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,324.73 or 1.00359861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002661 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.