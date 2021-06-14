Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.30

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 12552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.30.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 923,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 435,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 100,186 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 22,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.