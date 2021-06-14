Plasma Finance (PPAY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $486,833.00

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $486,833.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00061832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00174523 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00186235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $427.17 or 0.01065983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,126.16 or 1.00131948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plasma Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plasma Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

