Playcent (PCNT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.42 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $102,171.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.68 or 0.00789775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.81 or 0.08010076 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,172,332 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

