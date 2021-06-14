PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $495,103.63 and $34,078.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.84 or 0.00793960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00084386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.92 or 0.08003068 BTC.

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

