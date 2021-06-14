Playgroundz Reaches Market Cap of $2.11 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $4,329.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00061781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00170078 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00185290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.44 or 0.01061198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,739.09 or 0.99592542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

