Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. Playtika has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $36.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.29.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

