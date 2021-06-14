Plian (PI) Price Hits $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. One Plian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Plian has a total market cap of $10.52 million and $465,154.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.60 or 0.00784527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00083011 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.36 or 0.07876105 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

PI is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 825,088,667 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

