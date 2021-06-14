PlotX (PLOT) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00060627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.74 or 0.00786973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00082958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.75 or 0.07885523 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

