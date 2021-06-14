pNetwork Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $36.71 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00062762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.85 or 0.00792958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00084465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.47 or 0.08012945 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 78,040,159 coins and its circulating supply is 32,449,995 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.