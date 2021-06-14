Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Short Interest Up 84.3% in May

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the May 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Polarean Imaging in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLLWF stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Polarean Imaging has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

