Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $131.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Polaris by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

