Polaris (NYSE:PII) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

PII traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.03. 28,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.24. Polaris has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

