Polaris (NYSE:PII) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.
PII traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.03. 28,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.24. Polaris has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
