Polkadex (PDEX) Market Cap Tops $46.71 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for $23.79 or 0.00058646 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $46.71 million and $4.24 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkadex has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00055038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00159793 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00183052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $418.57 or 0.01032026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,514.28 or 0.99890927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

