Polkamarkets (POLK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $294,631.00

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $8.24 million and $294,631.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00787441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.83 or 0.07952426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00083384 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

