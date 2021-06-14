Polkastarter (POLS) Hits Market Cap of $100.05 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $100.05 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.60 or 0.00784527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00083011 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.36 or 0.07876105 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,133,982 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

