Polymath (POLY) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $134.79 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.64 or 0.00440144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011696 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

