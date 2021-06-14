PolypuX (PUX) Achieves Market Cap of $79,548.07

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PolypuX has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $79,548.07 and $6,409.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00061291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00169499 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00186070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.20 or 0.01061612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,673.85 or 1.00233301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002687 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

