PolySwarm (NCT) Price Down 18.2% This Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $53,940.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00784873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00083096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.77 or 0.07885444 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

