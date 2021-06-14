Poolz Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.25 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $1.48 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.95 or 0.00009743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00063986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00164853 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00184843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.01056987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,520.91 or 0.99962593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.