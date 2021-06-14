Populous Price Reaches $1.79 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $95.25 million and $2.90 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Populous has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Populous coin can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00004413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.24 or 0.00787737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00084210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.03 or 0.07948001 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

