Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stake Trimmed by Kuvari Partners LLP

Kuvari Partners LLP cut its position in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038,092 shares during the period. Porch Group accounts for 19.8% of Kuvari Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kuvari Partners LLP owned approximately 1.31% of Porch Group worth $20,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90. Porch Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Porch Group Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRCH. Stephens began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

