Portion (PRT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.68 Million

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. Portion has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $14,456.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Portion has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00063097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.36 or 0.00790417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00084335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.07 or 0.07974347 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,937,845 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

