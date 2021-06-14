PostNL’s (PSTNY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PostNL stock remained flat at $$5.94 during midday trading on Monday. PostNL has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

