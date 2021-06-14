PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $10,801.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,026.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.04 or 0.06385797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.37 or 0.01567356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.64 or 0.00436317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00146430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.82 or 0.00676599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.19 or 0.00430182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006893 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00039985 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,309,141 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

