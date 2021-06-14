PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of PPL worth $117,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $36,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.19. 82,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,450. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

