Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Shares Gap Down to $11.10

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $10.83. Preferred Apartment Communities shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 2,047 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $540.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 49,847 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.