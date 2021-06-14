Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Down to $32.04

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.04, but opened at $31.20. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.43.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at $604,705.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $285,571.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,571.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,826 shares of company stock worth $3,324,858. 77.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $845,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

