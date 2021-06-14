Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Premier Financial worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

PFC stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

