Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,734 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.59% of Premier worth $189,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

