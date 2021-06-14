Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 4,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 27,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

PMOIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Investec cut Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $307.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.30.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

