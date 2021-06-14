Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSE:PBH opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $51.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

