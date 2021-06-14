Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,169,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Primoris Services worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

PRIM opened at $32.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.