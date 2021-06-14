Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,586 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Compass Minerals International worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMP. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.