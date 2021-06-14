Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 31,519 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,117 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of International Bancshares worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 286,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 23,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

