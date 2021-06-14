Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 59,382 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,382 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Green Plains worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Green Plains by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $284,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,600. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

