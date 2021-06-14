Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,844 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $53.75 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

