Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Graham worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9.6% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Graham by 27.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,081,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $656.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $647.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.98. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $313.10 and a one year high of $685.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

