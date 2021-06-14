Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of BigCommerce worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

BIGC stock opened at $60.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.89. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

