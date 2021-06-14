Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 33,858 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,858 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.60% of REGENXBIO worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $3,535,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

