Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,815,000.

VEA stock opened at $53.21 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52.

