Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.50% of Independent Bank worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBCP. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,524 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $487.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

