Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of CEVA worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of CEVA by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $45.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.14, a P/E/G ratio of 148.77 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. CEVA’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEVA. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

