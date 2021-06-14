Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.30 Million Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ShockWave Medical worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 23.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $178.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.10. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $182.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $554,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,491 shares of company stock worth $26,154,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $161.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

