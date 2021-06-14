Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,058 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Radian Group worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 433,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Dickerson purchased 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Insiders have sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

